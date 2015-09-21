-
Texas Rangers Launch Investigation into Possible City Council Ethics Violation
-
WATCH LIVE: 47th Annual West Texas Rehab Telethon
-
Local March in Support for Women's Rights
-
Texas Tech, Angelo State Part of Inauguration History with Meat Donation
-
Texas dance troupe swings through Washington for Trump inauguration
Don't Miss
-
Pros Who Know
Before You Buy, Ask A Pro
-
The Playbook
Get all your local basketball scores and highlights!
-
Don't Miss KTAB 4U at 4pm
Current and clued in. Live and local.
-
Healthy Families
Childhood obesity, an abundance of extra-curricular activities and long hours at work has most U.S. families striving to be healthier.
-
Movies
Find out what's playing in theaters.
-
Big Hearts In The Big Country
Volunteering is something near and dear to Brittany's heart.
-
Job Connection
Looking For A New Career?
-
Heart To Heart
There are hundreds of children living in foster care here in Abilene
-
Connect with BCH
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Saturday Weather Outlook: Wind, Wind and More Wind
The lightest wind this weekend was early this morning.
-
Big Country Residents Weigh in On the Inauguration
ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - In one corner of the Big Country, one son's persistence rerouted his family…
-
Abilene Locals Hold Events During Inauguration
A viewing party and a protest were held today in Abilene for the presidential inauguration.
-
Trump Signs Executive Order on Obamacare
(CNN) - President Donald Trump on Friday night signed an executive order aimed at trying to fulfill…
-
Texas Man Pleads Guilty for Hiring Hit on Daughter's Boyfriend
One of the parents accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill their daughter's boyfriend has a…
-
Abilene Police to Retire K9
The Abilene Police Department is retiring one of their own next week.
-
WH attacks media over reporting of inauguration crowds
-
Bake America Great Again: Happy ending for cake controversy
-
Trump's pick for CIA says he's open to waterboarding
-
Trump team closing in on White House photographer who worked with Bushes
-
London marches for 'hope not hate'
-
DOJ: Hiring Kushner does not violate anti-nepotism law
-
Abilene Murder Suspect Indicted, 2 Counts
An Abilene man accused of stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend's mother in October of 2016 has …
-
Abilene Police Re-arrest Man for ID Fraud
Abilene Police re-arrested a man who was found to have credit card numbers from over fifty people …
-
Three Indicted for Robbing Abilene Man of Wallet, Phone, and Pants
Three suspects have been indicted in connection to an incident where an Abilene man was beaten and …
-
Abilene Man Indicted for Shooting, Killing Dog on His Property
An Abilene man who shot and killed someone else's dog on his property has been indicted.
-
Body Found in Abandoned West Texas House Identified
More than 11 months after detectives with the Monahans Police Department found a body in an …
-
#WantedWednesday - Boswell, Lomas, and Jaquez
The Abilene Police Department is looking for three suspects as part of their weekly …
-
2017 FCA All-Star Coaches Announced
ABILENE, TEXAS - The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes is proud to announce the schedule…
-
HS Basketball Friday Night Update
Four Big Country basketball teams in action at home Friday night. Check out their highlights and …
-
HSU Wants to Keep Winning Streak Alive
The basketball version of the college Crosstown Showdown is coming up Saturday afternoon when …
-
McMurry Looking To Improve In Conference
Head coach Zach Pickelman and the McMurry War Hawks are 4-4 in American Southwest Conference play …
-
Silver Star Nation: Jerry Gets Final Say
For the next several weeks you're going to hear a lot and read a lot about the Cowboys' quarterback…
-
Updated
Howard Payne Sweeps UMH-B
The Howard Payne men and women proved to be rude hosts for the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders in …
-
Updated
Texas Tech, Angelo State Part of Inauguration History with Meat Donation
The Texas Tech University System represented West Texas in President Donald Trump's Inauguration …
-
Updated
Texas Man Pleads Guilty for Hiring Hit on Daughter's Boyfriend
One of the parents accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill their daughter's boyfriend has a…
-
Updated
Whooping Cough Cases Cropping Up in Wichita Falls
Whooping Cough is back in Wichita Falls and understandably parents are concerned.
-
Updated
Affidavit: 2-month-old baby found with 25 broken bones
Police responding to Dell Children’s Hospital on Oct. 6, 2016, found a two-month-old baby girl with…
-
Updated
After GOP appeal, Texas Supreme Court agrees to take up same-sex marriage case
After pressure from Texas GOP leadership, the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court on Friday reversed…
-
Updated
Police injured in protests, nearly 100 arrested at Trump inauguration
A pair of police officers were injured and 95 protesters arrested after they smashed windows, …
-
Updated
Heart to Heart: Methodist Children's Home
The Methodist Children's Home is looking for more families to join their fostering program.
-
Updated
Heart to Heart: Meet Levi
Meet Levi: A spunky ten year old boy in the Abilene foster care system.
-
Updated
Heart to Heart: The Brooks Family
Meet the Brooks family: an Abilene family that just grew in size due to the adoption of twins.
-
Updated
Heart to Heart: Mariah
Meet Mariah: a confident 5th grader who needs a forever home.
-
Updated
Heart to Heart: The Robillards
KRBC speaks to a foster family about how adoption has changed their lives.
-
Updated
Heart to Heart: Asiyah
A young teen is looking for a forever home.
Now Loading......
Web Poll
- Results Constitutional Carry
KRBC TV on Facebook
KRBCnews on Twitter
KTAB News on Facebook
KTABTV on Twitter
Telemundo Abilene on Facebook
TelemundoABI on Twitter
BigCountryHomepage iPhone App
BigCountryHomepage Android App