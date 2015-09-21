-
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting Texas mom with toddler in car
Texas House committee report lays foundation for 'Sandra Bland Act'
Proactively Fighting Against Internet Sex Crimes Against Children
Human Remains Found Near Town of West Texas College Student Disappearance
Former Texas Teacher Gets Probation for Relationship with Students
In South Texas, fire-ravaged mosque seen as symbol of unity
Fog gave way to sunshine as more than 150 students and faculty of St. Joseph’s High School — many c…
Popular Smokeless Tobacco Brands Recalled for Metal Hazard
US Smokeless Tobacco Co., part of Altria, is voluntarily recalling some smokeless tobacco products …
Abilene Man Issued $100,000 Bond for Child Sex Crime
An Abilene man is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond for a first-degree felony child sex crime.…
Three Suspects Indicted for Abilene Bar Fight, Stabbing
Three suspects have been indicted for a bar fight that sent a victim to the hospital for emergency …
Ted Cruz has $4.2 million for 2018 re-election campaign
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has $4.2 million cash on hand as he prepares for a potentially …
Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says
Flu spreads across 40 states
Federal judge declines to renew restraining order on Trump travel ban
Trial set for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez in 2012 killings
First Trump approval rating lags behind past presidents
Melania Trump hires designer for White House residence
McMurry Quarterback is Third Player Arrested in Connection to Murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) -- A third McMurry University football player has been arrested in …
Proactively Fighting Against Internet Sex Crimes Against Children
Child sex predators are lurking online and the Taylor County Sheriff's Office prides itself on …
Abilene Men Indicted for Child Sex Crime Video
Two Abilene men have been indicted after authorities found a video depicting a child sex crime.
Indicted: Abilene Man Involved in Nationwide Child Porn Investigation
An Abilene man who was arrested for child pornography following a nationwide investigation into an …
Patriots and Falcons Ready to Play
Super Bowl 51 is less than 2 days away, and today is the day the players and coaches disappear from…
Casting To Begin For Brother's Keeper
ABILENE, TEXAS - Brother's Keeper the movie is coming!
McM Hoops Player to Miss Game with Good Reason!
The note might have read something like this: “Coach Zach Pickelman- Please excuse Thierry …
CHS Cougars Have 9 Athletes Sign
9 Cooper Cougars sign to play ball in college on National Signing Day.
7 AHS Eagles Make College Decision
Seven AHS Eagles sign or commit to play football in college on National Signing Day.
Two Eastland Mavericks Sign N-L-I's
Two Eastland Mavericks sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day.
Bond Set for Abilene Man Arrested for 2nd High Speed Chase in a Week
An Abilene man arrested for his second high speed chase in a week is now being held in jail on …
Heart to Heart: Methodist Children's Home
The Methodist Children's Home is looking for more families to join their fostering program.
Heart to Heart: Meet Levi
Meet Levi: A spunky ten year old boy in the Abilene foster care system.
Heart to Heart: The Brooks Family
Meet the Brooks family: an Abilene family that just grew in size due to the adoption of twins.
Heart to Heart: Mariah
Meet Mariah: a confident 5th grader who needs a forever home.
Heart to Heart: The Robillards
KRBC speaks to a foster family about how adoption has changed their lives.
Heart to Heart: Asiyah
A young teen is looking for a forever home.
