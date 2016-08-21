StormAlert
Storm Chances: Timeline of What to Expect
We begin this Sunday morning with light rain over parts of the Big Country and a DENSE FOG ADVISORY…
-
Legendary Ringling Brothers Circus Closing
(CNN) -- The Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, …
-
Gun and Knife Show Meets Big Game Hunter
Today the Texas Gun and Knife Show hosted several vendors including one big game hunter.
-
Family and Friends Honor Prison Bus Crash Victims Two Years Later
Today marks two years since the deadly prison bus crash in Penwell, Texas that claimed the life of …
-
-
Ted Cruz urges Texas Legislature to focus on school choice
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz urged state lawmakers Friday to take on school choice this session, adding his …
-
Suspect Found Guilty of Killing Abilene Officer Appeals Conviction
A suspect found guilty of killing an Abilene Police Officer Don Allen is appealing her conviction.
-
Brother-in-Law of Murdered Abilene Realtor Released after Bond Reduction
Luke Sweetser, the man who was being held on gun charges connected to the Thomas Niblo murder, has …
-
Abilene PD Searching for Coin Machine Burglary Suspect
Abilene police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing money from a coin-operated machine.
-
Abandoned newborn found in San Antonio with umbilical cord attached
Kids playing outside an apartment complex found a crying newborn, with it’s umbilical cord still …
-
Abilene Police at Home of Murder Victim's Brother-In-Law
Abilene, TX (KTAB/KRBC) -- Investigators with the Abilene Police Department were seen at the home …
-
Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Child Indicted
A man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of ten in Taylor County has been indicted.
-
Mickey Spagnola After The Loss To Packers
Mickey Spagnola with the final postgame report of the season after the Cowboys fall to the Packers.…
-
Cowboys Fall To Packers In Heartbreaker
The Dallas Cowboys faced off with the Green Bay Packers in a NFC Divisional Round rematch from 2014…
-
ACU Sweeps Lamar
Both the ACU men and women beat Lamar at Moody Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
-
HSU Splits Sul Ross
-
Silver Star Nation: Cowboys/Packers Again
Mickey Spagnola breaks down the last Cowboys/Packers game and predicts what schemes the Packers …
-
Big Country Basketball Scores And Highlights
Cooper splits Lubbock High at home and other high school basketball scores from around the Big …
-
-
Ted Cruz urges Texas Legislature to focus on school choice
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz urged state lawmakers Friday to take on school choice this session, adding his …
-
Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott asks religious groups to help foster families
Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Hank …
-
Juvenile Claims She was "Held" in Abandoned Lubbock Apartment Complex
Lubbock Police released the following statement Friday concerning a police operation at the …
-
Abandoned newborn found in San Antonio with umbilical cord attached
Kids playing outside an apartment complex found a crying newborn, with it’s umbilical cord still …
-
Long-term contraception for Texas students proposed in bill
State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, is proposing a pilot program to offer long-acting reversible …
-
Heart to Heart: Meet Levi
Meet Levi: A spunky ten year old boy in the Abilene foster care system.
-
Heart to Heart: The Brooks Family
Meet the Brooks family: an Abilene family that just grew in size due to the adoption of twins.
-
Heart to Heart: Mariah
Meet Mariah: a confident 5th grader who needs a forever home.
-
Heart to Heart: The Robillards
KRBC speaks to a foster family about how adoption has changed their lives.
-
Heart to Heart: Asiyah
A young teen is looking for a forever home.
-
Heart to Heart: Shayla
Meet 15 year old Shayla in this week's Heart to Heart.
