Six victims, five aliases and a decades-old murder mystery
(CNN)--A suspected serial killer, who used various aliases during a cross-country homicide spree, …
-
Refugee Order Leads to Passengers Detained at DFW Aiport
Nine passengers were still detained Sunday after arriving at Dallas/Fort Worth International …
-
Here Are Four Key Criminal Justice Issues in the Texas Legislature
Texas lawmakers are likely to take a close look this legislative session at how law enforcement and…
-
A Friend to Dearman
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - UPDATE: A close friend to Meagan Dearman, Sabrina Cherry, spoke with …
-
Fire Destroys Home, Injures Homeowner
(KTAB/KRBC)-- An overnight fire left one Abilene homeowner with injuries and without a home.
-
Iran to ban US citizens in response to Trump's immigration order
(CNN)--Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country in response to President …
-
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
-
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
-
How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None.
-
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
-
These companies wouldn't exist if it weren't for immigrants
-
How Trump's travel ban affects green card holders and dual citizens
-
McMurry Quarterback is Third Player Arrested in Connection to Murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) -- A third McMurry University football player has been arrested in …
-
Scam Alert: False Jury Duty Notice
Lubbock County officials released a statement late Friday related to reports of a scam.
-
Arrest Made in Connection to Missing Abilene Woman
32 yr. old Justin Bennett (5/01/’84) was taken into custody on Thursday, January 26, 2017, by the …
-
Infant Murder Trial: Father Says He Tried to Save Baby from Choking
Medical officials, investigators, and family members have taken the stand during day one of a …
-
Niblo Murder: Several Abilene Police Vehicles At Victim's Home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Several Abilene police vehicles were outside the home of an Abilene …
-
Brownwood Man to Stand Trial for Infant Daughter's Murder
A Brown County man is scheduled to stand trial for the murder of his infant daughter Tuesday …
-
McMurry Women Win Big at UMHB
The McMurry women came away with a big win over UMHB Saturday afternoon, but the men come up short.
-
HSU Basketball Swept at Concordia
The HSU basketball squads had a tough day against Concordia with back to back losses.
-
Friday Nigh HS Basketball Scores & Highlights
Check out some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from across the Big Country on …
-
ACU Fires Volleyball Head Coach
ABILENE - ACU director of athletics Lee De Leon announced Friday morning that he has released head …
-
Lady Indians Not Burdened by Expectations
The Lady Indians' program is one of those that is just expected to win every year, and it's …
-
Sandifer and Faith Among Best in State
Two of the top 7 coaches, as far as career wins among active coaches, live in the Big Country, and …
-
-
-
Tarrant County Deputy Helps Delivery Baby
Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Carmichael has only been on downtown foot patrol for …
-
Study: Nearly 79,000 minors are sex trafficked in Texas
A new University of Texas at Austin study is shedding light and providing actual empirical data on …
-
Teenager crushed to death by backhoe in San Antonio
A construction foreman described as “careless” by an employee crushed a 19-year-old woman with a ba…
-
Self-driving vehicles could hit Texas highways soon
Self-driving cars operating on major highways in Texas isn’t happening yet, but you’ll probably see…
-
Heart to Heart: Methodist Children's Home
The Methodist Children's Home is looking for more families to join their fostering program.
-
Heart to Heart: Meet Levi
Meet Levi: A spunky ten year old boy in the Abilene foster care system.
-
Heart to Heart: The Brooks Family
Meet the Brooks family: an Abilene family that just grew in size due to the adoption of twins.
-
Heart to Heart: Mariah
Meet Mariah: a confident 5th grader who needs a forever home.
-
Heart to Heart: The Robillards
KRBC speaks to a foster family about how adoption has changed their lives.
-
Heart to Heart: Asiyah
A young teen is looking for a forever home.
