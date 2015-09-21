Don't Miss
-
Pros Who Know
Before You Buy, Ask A Pro
-
The Playbook
Get all your local basketball scores and highlights!
-
Don't Miss KTAB 4U at 4pm
Current and clued in. Live and local.
-
Healthy Families
Childhood obesity, an abundance of extra-curricular activities and long hours at work has most U.S. families striving to be healthier.
-
Movies
Find out what's playing in theaters.
-
Big Hearts In The Big Country
Volunteering is something near and dear to Brittany's heart.
-
Job Connection
Looking For A New Career?
-
Heart To Heart
There are hundreds of children living in foster care here in Abilene
-
Connect with BCH
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Legendary Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
-
Tarrant County Murder Suspects Arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-- Two murder suspects wanted out of Tarrant County were captured in …
-
Infant Murder Trial Day 2: Four Witnesses Take the Stand
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-- The murder trial for 19-year-old Jekaris Bryant continues in a …
-
ETX man headed to prison after hundreds of child porn files found in home
A 35-year-old Trinidad, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography …
-
Famous Texas drug dog sniffs out nearly $1M worth of cocaine
-
Trump seeking "major investigation" on voter fraud despite no evidence
Seeming to double down on unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 presidential …
-
What reaction to rat says about animal rights in China
-
Britain keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'
-
Mexican President: We will not pay for the wall
-
Trump cabinet nominee Mnuchin registered to vote in 2 states
-
Trump finishes Supreme Court interviews
-
Trump on waterboarding: 'We have to fight fire with fire'
-
Infant Murder Trial: Father Says He Tried to Save Baby from Choking
Medical officials, investigators, and family members have taken the stand during day one of a …
-
Niblo Murder: Several Abilene Police Vehicles At Victim's Home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Several Abilene police vehicles were outside the home of an Abilene …
-
Brownwood Man to Stand Trial for Infant Daughter's Murder
A Brown County man is scheduled to stand trial for the murder of his infant daughter Tuesday …
-
Abilene Murder Suspect Indicted, 2 Counts
An Abilene man accused of stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend's mother in October of 2016 has …
-
Abilene Police Re-arrest Man for ID Fraud
Abilene Police re-arrested a man who was found to have credit card numbers from over fifty people …
-
Three Indicted for Robbing Abilene Man of Wallet, Phone, and Pants
Three suspects have been indicted in connection to an incident where an Abilene man was beaten and …
-
ACU Men Back In Action This Weekend
The ACU Wildcats are back on the road this weekend for a pair of key Southland Conference contests …
-
Sims Now Pres. Of FCA Leadership Board
Howard Payne University director of athletics Hunter Sims will now serve as president of the …
-
Pirates Want More than State Rankings
Head coach Josh Fostel and his boys are the 13th ranked team in the state with a 17-6 record, and …
-
Questions Answered for Lady Lions Basketball
The Brownwood Lady Lions did something on Tuesday night that they haven't done in the Heather …
-
Lady Pirates Like Team's History
Head coach Jamie Masonheimer's team is at the top of the district after Tuesday night's victory …
-
Lady Bulldogs Learn From Loss
The Wylie Lady Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after their loss to Brownwood Tuesday night.
-
Study: Nearly 79,000 minors are sex trafficked in Texas
A new University of Texas at Austin study is shedding light and providing actual empirical data on …
-
Teenager crushed to death by backhoe in San Antonio
A construction foreman described as “careless” by an employee crushed a 19-year-old woman with a ba…
-
Self-driving vehicles could hit Texas highways soon
Self-driving cars operating on major highways in Texas isn’t happening yet, but you’ll probably see…
-
Proposed Bill Would Ban Texting and Driving in Texas
For the last three Texas legislative sessions, two lawmakers have been pushing for a statewide ban …
-
Brownwood Man to Stand Trial for Infant Daughter's Murder
A Brown County man is scheduled to stand trial for the murder of his infant daughter Tuesday …
-
In West Texas, abandoned well sinks land, sucks tax dollars
Little by little, the long-abandoned well has dramatically altered the surrounding landscape. No …
-
Heart to Heart: Methodist Children's Home
The Methodist Children's Home is looking for more families to join their fostering program.
-
Heart to Heart: Meet Levi
Meet Levi: A spunky ten year old boy in the Abilene foster care system.
-
Heart to Heart: The Brooks Family
Meet the Brooks family: an Abilene family that just grew in size due to the adoption of twins.
-
Heart to Heart: Mariah
Meet Mariah: a confident 5th grader who needs a forever home.
-
Heart to Heart: The Robillards
KRBC speaks to a foster family about how adoption has changed their lives.
-
Heart to Heart: Asiyah
A young teen is looking for a forever home.
Now Loading......
Web Poll
- Results Constitutional Carry
KRBC TV on Facebook
KRBCnews on Twitter
KTAB News on Facebook
KTABTV on Twitter
Telemundo Abilene on Facebook
TelemundoABI on Twitter
BigCountryHomepage iPhone App
BigCountryHomepage Android App