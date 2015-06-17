Don't Miss
Local Dyess Security Police Veteran Tells His Story About KC-135 Crash
ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- On January 31, 1989 at about 12:10 in the afternoon, Mark Shannon, …
Abilene Police and Services Fight Domestic Violence
The Abilene Police Department is teaming up with The Noah Project and the Regional Victims Crisis …
Thousands of Texans Stand in Solidarity for State's Muslim Community
Thousands of Texans rallied outside the Capitol steps Tuesday morning in solidarity of the state's …
19 Airmen Killed in Fiery Crash on Dyess AFB 28 Years Ago
Twenty-eight years ago, nineteen airmen lost their lives when a plane crashed during take-off at …
In State of State, Abbott imposes hiring freeze, declares 4 issues "emergencies"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday laid out a largely expected agenda for the 85th legislative …
Texas Man Accused of Asking for Help Online with Rape Plan
An Austin man is accused of asking an anonymous person online for help raping a woman while her …
Could Fed rate hikes come back to haunt Trump?
#PressOn hashtag campaign has celebs talking about importance of supporting news
Tokyo 2020 medals to be made from recycled cellphones
Democrats boycott Pruitt's EPA confirmation hearing
Apple considering legal action over Trump's travel ban
Inequality to hit record high in Brexit Britain
McMurry Quarterback is Third Player Arrested in Connection to Murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) -- A third McMurry University football player has been arrested in …
Man Dies After Arrest in Abilene, Police Investigating
Abilene Police are investigating the death of a man who passed away after he was taken into custody…
Albany Man Appealing Child Sex Crime Conviction
An Albany man who was sentenced to spend life behind bars for a child sex crime is appealing his …
Missing Teen Found in Eastland County, Suspects Charged with Sex Crimes
(Department of Public Safety News Release)
APD to Hold Press Conference on Missing Abilene Mother
The Abilene Police Department is going to update the media on their investigation into the …
Suspect Accused of Abandoning Child During Brown Co. Police Chase Indicted
The suspect accused of abandoning his toddler to lead authorities on a foot chase through Brown …
Tuesday Night HS Basketball Scores & Highlights
Check out the highlights from the Wylie vs. Snyder games along with other Big Country scores here.
Lady Bulldogs Fall to Kennedale 2-1
The Wylie Lady Bulldogs are the no. 1 ranked team in the state, and Tuesday night they hosted no. 2…
Cooper's Elijah Johnson Leads in Senior Season
The Cooper boys start the 2nd half of district play tied for second with a 3-2 record. Guard Elijah…
Super Bowl Back to Using Roman Numerals
The countdown has begun to Super Bowl 51 down in Houston, and even though we say "51," it's really …
Lady Indians Overcome Injuries and Win
The Jim Ned Lady Indians are one of the highest ranked teams in the Big Country, and they are at …
Need Souvenirs? NFL's Got You Covered
You can't go to the Super Bowl without buying a souvenir. Wess Moore gives us a tour of the amazing…
Texas lawmakers aim to eliminate death penalty for convicts who didn't kill
Months after Jeff Wood narrowly and temporarily avoided execution for a murder he didn’t commit, …
One Arrested at "No Ban, No Wall" Protest in Lubbock
Tonight at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lubbock Police Officers dispersed the “No Ban, No Wall” protest…
Two Texas mosques burned to the ground this month
The Islamic Center of Victoria was destroyed by a massive fire Saturday, less than three weeks …
Committee sends Rick Perry's energy secretary nomination to full Senate
Rick Perry is one step closer to serving in the Trump Cabinet.
Heart to Heart: Methodist Children's Home
The Methodist Children's Home is looking for more families to join their fostering program.
Heart to Heart: Meet Levi
Meet Levi: A spunky ten year old boy in the Abilene foster care system.
Heart to Heart: The Brooks Family
Meet the Brooks family: an Abilene family that just grew in size due to the adoption of twins.
Heart to Heart: Mariah
Meet Mariah: a confident 5th grader who needs a forever home.
Heart to Heart: The Robillards
KRBC speaks to a foster family about how adoption has changed their lives.
Heart to Heart: Asiyah
A young teen is looking for a forever home.
