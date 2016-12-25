Don't Miss
Church Acts as Homeless Shelter in Brownwood
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB) - A local church is standing in as a shelter for Brownwood's homeless, as …
-
Dog's Heat Lamp Starts Lubbock House Fire
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire just before noon on Thursday in the 4300 block of…
-
Abilene 2017 New Year's Eve Nightlife
New Year's Eve parties taking place across the City of Abilene on December 31, 2016.
-
-
Family of Four Uninjured after Brownwood Rollover
A family of four was unharmed when their SUV rolled over in Brown County Friday morning.
-
Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Toddler
An Olney man charged with capital murder for the shooting death of a young boy is now sentenced to …
-
-
Silver Star Nation: Keys to Getting 14 Wins
Slideshow: 2016 Texas news in photos
A recap of some of the top 2016 Texas news stories.
-
Heart to Heart: The Brooks Family
Meet the Brooks family: an Abilene family that just grew in size due to the adoption of twins.
-
Heart to Heart: Mariah
Meet Mariah: a confident 5th grader who needs a forever home.
-
Heart to Heart: The Robillards
KRBC speaks to a foster family about how adoption has changed their lives.
-
Heart to Heart: Asiyah
A young teen is looking for a forever home.
-
Heart to Heart: Shayla
Meet 15 year old Shayla in this week's Heart to Heart.
-
Heart to Heart: Heaven's Choice for Addison
