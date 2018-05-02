Nearly 90 grams of crack/cocaine seized in drug bust, Abilene man arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bryon Traylor, 32, charged with Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man was arrested after police found nearly 90 grams of crack/cocaine, along with some marijuana and pills, during a search warrant execution Tuesday.

Bryon Traylor, 32, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession of Marijuana in connection to the drug bust.

Court documents state a search warrant was executed at a home on the 1500 block of Graham Street around 2:00 p.m., allowing officers to seize 86.6 grams of crack cocaine, 3.1 ounces of marijuana, 6.9 grams of Alprazolam, 23.5 grams of and 23.5 grams hydrocodone from the residence.

Traylor remains in jail on bonds totaling $36,000.