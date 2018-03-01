Abilene Public Library offers programs for teens

The Abilene Public Library tells us about fun programs and activities coming up for teenagers.


Abilene Public Library
202 Cedar St.

Coding Club
Every 3rd Monday; 4:30 pm

Tween Tech
Every 3rd Wednesday; 4:30 pm

Teen Thursdays
Every Thursday;  4:30 pm

(325) 677-2474
abilenetx.gov/apl

