AYP hosts two big events Thursday

Abilene Young Professionals invites you to their Leadership Summit and Membership Bash this Thursday.

Leadership Summit

Abilene Convention Center

Thursday, May 3rd

11:00 am - 4:30 pm

AYP members- $20

non-members- $30

Membership Bash Fiesta

201 Mesquite

Thursday, May 3rd

5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

AYP members- $20

Non-members- $30

(325) 677-7241

abileneyp.org