Baxter wants a new home for the new year
Baxter is a boxer mix puppy looking for a new family for the new year. You can adopt Baxter at The Taylor Jones Humane Society
Taylor Jones Humane Society
2301 N. 3rd St.
(325) 672-7124
www.taylorjoneshumane.com
More Stories
-
The City of Abilene is accepting Christmas trees for recycling. How…
-
We learn about Market Street and United Supermarkets' 28 Day…
-
KTAB would like to help you become a healthier, happier you in…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.