Baxter wants a new home for the new year

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 05:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 05:01 PM CST

Baxter is a boxer mix puppy looking for a new family for the new year. You can adopt Baxter at The Taylor Jones Humane Society

 

Taylor Jones Humane Society
2301 N. 3rd St.
(325) 672-7124
www.taylorjoneshumane.com

