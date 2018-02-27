Bereavement course offered this March at Hospice of The Big Country

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 05:09 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:09 PM CST

Losing a loved on is tough but you don't have to go through it alone. Hospice of The Big Country tells us about their free weekly sessions in the month of March to help you find Life After Loss.


Life After Loss
Hospice of The Big Country- Conference Room
4601 Hartford St.
Every Monday
March 5th - April 2nd
10:30 am - Noon
(325) 793-5450
westtexasrehab.org
 

