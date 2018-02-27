Bereavement course offered this March at Hospice of The Big Country
Losing a loved on is tough but you don't have to go through it alone. Hospice of The Big Country tells us about their free weekly sessions in the month of March to help you find Life After Loss.
Life After Loss
Hospice of The Big Country- Conference Room
4601 Hartford St.
Every Monday
March 5th - April 2nd
10:30 am - Noon
(325) 793-5450
westtexasrehab.org
More Stories
-
A fun March is coming up at The Abilene Zoo we find out about their…
-
The Meet Blood Center has a new name but the same mission and right…
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB 4U) - As our New Year New You…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.