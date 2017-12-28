City accepts Christmas trees for recycling

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 05:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 05:01 PM CST

The City of Abilene is accepting Christmas trees for recycling. How you can clean your house and put that tree to good use.

Christmas Tree Recycling
December 22nd - January 5th

  • The vacant lot North of KRBC on Hartford Street. Entry must be made from Hartford.
  • Under the Water Tower at Buffalo Gap Road and Rebecca Lane    
  • The Abilene Brush Center, located at 2149 Sandy Street is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to accept Christmas trees.
     

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected