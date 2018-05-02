KTAB 4U

Craft beer celebration comes to Downtown Grapevine

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: May 02, 2018 05:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 05:01 PM CDT

The Main Street Fest and Craft Brew Experience is coming soon to Grapevine. We find out how you can plan your trip.

 

Main Street Fest presented by Bank of the West
Historic Downtown Grapevine
May 18th, 19th, and 20th
(800) 433-6557
GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest
Find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

