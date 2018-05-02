Craft beer celebration comes to Downtown Grapevine
The Main Street Fest and Craft Brew Experience is coming soon to Grapevine. We find out how you can plan your trip.
Main Street Fest presented by Bank of the West
Historic Downtown Grapevine
May 18th, 19th, and 20th
(800) 433-6557
GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest
Find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
More Stories
-
Hendrick Medical Center tells us about the care they can provide for…
-
TSTC tells us about new programs and scholarships to help train…
-
23 Junk Street shows us how to make a patriotic wreath for Memorial Day.