Destination Coleman provides historical fun this Texas Independence Day

Celebrate Texas history with Destination Coleman this Saturday in Downtown Coleman with food, fun, and historical figures.



Texas Independence Day Celebration at Coleman, Texas



Downtown Coleman, TX

Saturday, March 3rd



10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Free food and drinks at most stores



10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Photo booth at Jamison Mercantile



12:00 - 3:00 pm

KOXE live broadcast on Commercial- Prices and giveaways



2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Texian heroes LIVE! downtown

Stephen F. Austin

James Bonham

Jim Bowie

Robert M. Coleman

Davy Crockett

Sam Houston

Juan Seguin

William Barret 'Buck' Travis

5:30 pm

Winery- Texian heroes LIVE! Program is free, but seating is limited.

For mor information call (325) 668-1314