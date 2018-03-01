Destination Coleman provides historical fun this Texas Independence Day
Celebrate Texas history with Destination Coleman this Saturday in Downtown Coleman with food, fun, and historical figures.
Texas Independence Day Celebration at Coleman, Texas
Downtown Coleman, TX
Saturday, March 3rd
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Free food and drinks at most stores
Photo booth at Jamison Mercantile
12:00 - 3:00 pm
KOXE live broadcast on Commercial- Prices and giveaways
2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Texian heroes LIVE! downtown
- Stephen F. Austin
- James Bonham
- Jim Bowie
- Robert M. Coleman
- Davy Crockett
- Sam Houston
- Juan Seguin
- William Barret 'Buck' Travis
5:30 pm
Winery- Texian heroes LIVE! Program is free, but seating is limited.
For mor information call (325) 668-1314
