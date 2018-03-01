Destination Coleman provides historical fun this Texas Independence Day

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 09:37 AM CST

Celebrate Texas history with Destination Coleman this Saturday in Downtown Coleman with food, fun, and historical figures.


Texas Independence Day Celebration at Coleman, Texas


Downtown Coleman, TX
Saturday, March 3rd


10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Free food and drinks at most stores


Photo booth at Jamison Mercantile


12:00 - 3:00 pm
KOXE live broadcast on Commercial- Prices and giveaways


2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Texian heroes LIVE! downtown

  • Stephen F. Austin
  • James Bonham
  • Jim Bowie
  • Robert M. Coleman
  • Davy Crockett
  • Sam Houston
  • Juan Seguin
  • William Barret 'Buck' Travis

5:30 pm
Winery- Texian heroes LIVE! Program is free, but seating is limited.

For mor information call (325) 668-1314

