DIY Memorial Day Wreath
23 Junk Street shows us how to make a patriotic wreath for Memorial Day.
Supplies:
- 1 roll 21" deco mesh
- 1 roll of 10" deco mesh
- Package of pipe cleaners
- 14" wreath frame
- 1-4 rolls 2" ribbon
23 Junk Street
2257 Industrial Blvd
Tuesday - Saturday:
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
(325) 788-2323
www.23junkstreet.com
