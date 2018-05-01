KTAB 4U

DIY Memorial Day Wreath

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: May 01, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

23 Junk Street shows us how to make a patriotic wreath for Memorial Day.

Supplies:

  • 1 roll 21" deco mesh
  • 1 roll of 10" deco mesh
  • Package of pipe cleaners
  • 14" wreath frame
  • 1-4 rolls 2" ribbon

23 Junk Street
2257 Industrial Blvd
Tuesday - Saturday:
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
(325) 788-2323
www.23junkstreet.com

