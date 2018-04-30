Food Truckers help Hope Haven
Food Truckers for Cause are back for their second month helping local non-profits. This month you can support Abilene Hope Haven with your dinner plans.
Food Truckers For A Cause
The Food Park in Downtown Abilene
1089 South 1st
Tuesday, May 1st
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
