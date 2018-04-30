KTAB 4U

Food Truckers help Hope Haven

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

Food Truckers for Cause are back for their second month helping local non-profits. This month you can support Abilene Hope Haven with your dinner plans.

Food Truckers For A Cause
The Food Park in Downtown Abilene
1089 South 1st
Tuesday, May 1st
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Find them on Facebook

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected