Fundraising garage sale helps women make New Beginnings

New Beginnings Big Country tells us about their mission of helping women leaving prison or jail transition to a new life. This weekend they are holding a special fundraising garage sale to give the community a chance to help them make a difference.

Fundraiser Garage Sale

1502 S. Treadaway Blvd.

May 3rd - 4th; 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

May 5th; 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

(325) 665-5538

newbeginningsbigcountry.com

You can also donate through Abilene Gives May 1st

abilenegives.org