Fundraising garage sale helps women make New Beginnings

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: May 01, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

New Beginnings Big Country tells us about their mission of helping women leaving prison or jail transition to a new life. This weekend they are holding a special fundraising garage sale to give the community a chance to help them make a difference.

Fundraiser Garage Sale
1502 S. Treadaway Blvd.
May 3rd - 4th; 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
May 5th; 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
(325) 665-5538
newbeginningsbigcountry.com

You can also donate through Abilene Gives May 1st
abilenegives.org


