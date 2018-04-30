KTAB 4U

Goodwill to help homeless and clean parks

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

Goodwill of West Texas tells us about their new program which simultaneously provides work for the homeless and keeps Abilene clean. You can help fund this new program by giving May 1st through Abilene Gives.

 

Abilene Gives
Tuesday, May 1st
abilenegives.org
Facebook: CommunityFoundationAbilene

