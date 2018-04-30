Goodwill to help homeless and clean parks
Goodwill of West Texas tells us about their new program which simultaneously provides work for the homeless and keeps Abilene clean. You can help fund this new program by giving May 1st through Abilene Gives.
Abilene Gives
Tuesday, May 1st
abilenegives.org
Facebook: CommunityFoundationAbilene
More Stories
-
23 Junk Street shows us how to make a patriotic wreath for Memorial Day.
-
New Beginnings Big Country tells us about their mission of helping…
-
The West Texas Rehab Center serves communities across Texas and you…