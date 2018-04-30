KTAB 4U

Grace plans new monthly cultural program

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

Information from The Grace Museum:

 

Third Thursdays at The Grace
Beginning in Fall 2018, The Grace Museum will kick-off a new community-focused monthly cultural celebration! Third Thursdays at The Grace will educate and celebrate the cultural richness found in our own community's backyard. Each month a specific culture will be highlighted by featuring one or more cultural traditions centered around Art, Music, Dance, and Food. Monthly programs will vary to include workshops, performances, tastings, and other creative experiences designed to teach people more about each culture. Everyone is invited to attend and funding through Abilene Gives will help The Grace provide these programs for the community at no cost. This initiative is designed and planned by a large and diverse committee of community members and museum staff.
 
 
Night at The Grace
Tuesday, May 1
6-9 pm
FREE event


ADULTS ONLY: Grab your best buds for a fun, FREE Night at The Grace!

EXPLORE, PLAY, CREATE, and SNACK throughout the evening as you move around the museum. We will have something for game-enthusiasts, playtime in the Children's Museum (no kids allowed), sketching in the art galleries, an analog petting zoo, snacks and beverages, and a movie. 

On May 1st we will also be celebrating Abilene Gives! This annual community-wide event encourages online giving to our great local nonprofit organizations. For anyone interested in supporting The Grace through Abilene Gives, information and donation kiosks will be available at the event.

Find out how donations received on May 1 will help support a NEW Grace program coming in Fall 2018! https://abilenegives.org/designee/the-grace-museum-1

