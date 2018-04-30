Information from The Grace Museum:

Third Thursdays at The Grace

Beginning in Fall 2018, The Grace Museum will kick-off a new community-focused monthly cultural celebration! Third Thursdays at The Grace will educate and celebrate the cultural richness found in our own community's backyard. Each month a specific culture will be highlighted by featuring one or more cultural traditions centered around Art, Music, Dance, and Food. Monthly programs will vary to include workshops, performances, tastings, and other creative experiences designed to teach people more about each culture. Everyone is invited to attend and funding through Abilene Gives will help The Grace provide these programs for the community at no cost. This initiative is designed and planned by a large and diverse committee of community members and museum staff.