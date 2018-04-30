Grace plans new monthly cultural program
Information from The Grace Museum:
ADULTS ONLY: Grab your best buds for a fun, FREE Night at The Grace!
EXPLORE, PLAY, CREATE, and SNACK throughout the evening as you move around the museum. We will have something for game-enthusiasts, playtime in the Children's Museum (no kids allowed), sketching in the art galleries, an analog petting zoo, snacks and beverages, and a movie.
On May 1st we will also be celebrating Abilene Gives! This annual community-wide event encourages online giving to our great local nonprofit organizations. For anyone interested in supporting The Grace through Abilene Gives, information and donation kiosks will be available at the event.
Find out how donations received on May 1 will help support a NEW Grace program coming in Fall 2018! https://abilenegives.org/designee/the-grace-museum-1
