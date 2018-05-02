Hendrick provides support group for stroke survivors
Hendrick Medical Center tells us about the care they can provide for strokes and how their survivor support group.
Surviving & Thriving After Stroke
Hendrick Medical Center-
Auxiliary Conference Center
Shelton Building, 2000 Pine St.
Thursday, May 17th
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
(325) 670-6894
ehendrick.org
