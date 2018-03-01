Kitten trio seek home for Easter
Peter, Jelly, and Bean are three adorable kittens in need of a loving new family.
Taylor Jones Humane Society
2301 N 3rd St
Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri
12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Closed Thursdays and Weekends
(325) 672-7124
www.taylorjoneshumane.com
More Stories
-
Come see who will be the next Abilene Idol this Saturday. Plus a…
-
Bring the dogs out for the nice weather at Krewe of Barkus
-
The Abilene Public Library tells us about fun programs and activities…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.