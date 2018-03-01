Kitten trio seek home for Easter

Peter, Jelly, and Bean are three adorable kittens in need of a loving new family.


Taylor Jones Humane Society
2301 N 3rd St
Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri
12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Closed Thursdays and Weekends
(325) 672-7124
www.taylorjoneshumane.com

