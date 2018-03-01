Krewe of Barkus pet parade this Saturday

News release from The City of Abilene:

Krewe of Barkus



ABILENE, Texas – Mardi Gras is fast approaching and the City of Abilene Recreation Division invites you to celebrate the flair and glamour with your four-legged friends!



Join us for the Krewe of Barkus Mardi Gras dog parade on Saturday, March 3rd at 11:00

A.M. The festivities include a dog parade, prizes for most creative, most gold, most green, most purple, best wagon, king, and queen. Animal Services will have Pugsley on hand as costume judge and will be handing out free dog bags. Join us at Camp Barkeley in Nelson Park for free fun for the whole family.



Don’t have a four-legged friend or interested in growing your fur family? Representatives from Animal Services will be on site to provide information about pet adoption.



For more information or questions, please contact us at parksandrec@abilenetx.gov or 325-676-6217.