May 1st a perfect time to give to WTRC

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: May 01, 2018 05:05 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 05:05 PM CDT

The West Texas Rehab Center serves communities across Texas and you have the opportunity to help them in return through Abilene Gives and San Angelo Gives.

 

How to Give to West Texas Rehab Center
May 1st
Donations open until Midnight
Abilene Gives- WTRC
San Angelo Gives- WTRC
San Angelo Gives- Hospice of San Angelo 
 

