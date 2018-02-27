New name, same mission at Hendrick Regional Blood Center

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 05:00 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:00 PM CST

The Meet Blood Center has a new name but the same mission and right now they need your help. We find out what blood types they are in need of how you can help.


Hendrick Regional Blood Center
Cedar Mall Location-
1150 North 18th St., Suite 100
(325) 670-2798

Hendrick Medical Plaza-
5302 Buffalo Gap Rd.
(325) 307-6336

hendrickbloodcenter.org
 

