TSTC announces new programs and scholarships

News release from Texas State Technical College:

TSTC Students in Abilene to Receive Scholarships

in New Programs



(ABILENE) - Students enrolling in three new technical programs this fall at Texas State

Technical College in Abilene will receive a financial boost.



TSTC will give $1,000 scholarships to the first 20 students joining the Welding program and

the first 40 students in both the Electrical Power and Controls and Industrial Maintenance

programs.



"There are high-demand jobs in and around the area," said Kimberly Porter, vice president

of student recruitment at TSTC in Abilene. "For anyone in West Texas, they don't have to

go to the Metroplex for these industries."



The technical programs will be taught in the Industrial Technology Center nearing

completion on Loop 322 next to Abilene Regional Airport.



"I just think it is exciting because it is making a bigger footprint in Abilene," Porter said. "The

community is super-excited to have us here. It is a way for the students to stay closer to

home and contribute to their local economy."



Students must be enrolled by July 20 to get on the scholarship list. Once fully enrolled, a

TSTC admissions or recruiting staff member will contact students letting them know about

the money they will receive, Porter said. Students who receive the scholarship do not need

to be Pell Grant eligible. The money can only be used only for the fall 2018 semester.



Rick Denbow, provost of TSTC in West Texas, said the scholarships are aimed at breaking

down enrollment barriers.



"There is no question that the scholarship money will help the students," he said. "We have

three new programs that we have not offered before in Abilene. This reiterates the college's

commitment to helping the new campus start off real strong."



For more information on Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu.