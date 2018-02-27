Wild fun comes to Abilene Zoo this March

By: Adam Singleton

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 05:12 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:12 PM CST

A fun March is coming up at The Abilene Zoo we find out about their Night Hike and Home School Day coming up very soon.


Night Hike
Abilene Zoo
2070 Zoo Lane
Friday, March 2nd
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
$15- Members
$18- Non-Members
Must pre-register
Registration closes Thursday at 5:00 pm

Home School Day
Abilene Zoo
Thursday, March 8th
9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Members: $6/child, $4/adult; 
Non-members: $8/child, $6/adult

(325) 676-6085
abilenezoo.org

