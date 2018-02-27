Wild fun comes to Abilene Zoo this March

A fun March is coming up at The Abilene Zoo we find out about their Night Hike and Home School Day coming up very soon.



Night Hike

Abilene Zoo

2070 Zoo Lane

Friday, March 2nd

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

$15- Members

$18- Non-Members

Must pre-register

Registration closes Thursday at 5:00 pm

Home School Day

Abilene Zoo

Thursday, March 8th

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Members: $6/child, $4/adult;

Non-members: $8/child, $6/adult

(325) 676-6085

abilenezoo.org