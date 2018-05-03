Two arrested for forgery of money, connected to fraud arrest

Adams (left), Flores (right)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man and woman were arrested Wednesday night after a search warrant stemming from another arrest found them in possession of counterfeit money, according to an Abilene police arrest report.

Audrey Adams, 20, and Raul Flores, 36, were arrested in the 300 block of North 14th Street after Abilene police conducted a search and arrest warrant stemming from a fraud arrest named as parties, according to the report.

Adams was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine, in an amount large enough to indicate intent to deliver, according to the report.

Flores attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by police after a brief foot pursuit, according to the report. Flores had an outstanding probation warrant for aggravated robbery committed in 2015.

Police also discovered the two to be in possession of forged U.S. currency and a printer at the scene.

Adams is currently being held at the Taylor County Courthouse on bonds totaling $30,250, according to the report. Flores is held on bonds totaling $12,500.