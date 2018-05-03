Eula Pirates select special needs prom queen with big heart, contagious smile

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eula High School prom king and queen (KTAB/KRBC)

EULA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Shelly Rose will never forget the moment her classmates erupted in applause as she was named queen of Eula High School's prom.

The most contagious smile stretched across her face as the surprise sank in, and she struck a pose as she joined her king!

Fellow Senior Erica Ball said she and her classmates nominated Shelly, a special needs student, because "she always smiles about something and she loves to make other people laugh".

They wanted to honor Shelly and give her confidence to be her infectious self, and besides, as Ball told KTAB, "we thought that she'd really like it because she likes to be the center of attention".

Shelly's teachers and parents watched as she spent the night singing and dancing with the classmates who always go above and beyond to make her feel included.

"If we can just love each other and accept each other like they do Shelly, our world would be so much better," one teacher said.

Everyone KTAB interviewed was almost in tears talking about Shelly's prom experience, saying she's deserving for her affectious personality that brightens their days.

Her mom Beth says "she's probably going to talk about this for a long time."

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TONIGHT on KTAB News at 10:00 p.m. - A special edition of Big Hearts in the Big Country pays tribute to Shelly's big night and the big-hearted students who went above and beyond to honor her.