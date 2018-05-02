Senators Cruz, Cornyn, Congressman Arrington praise Dyess B-21 nomination

HOUSTON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas) and U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) issued respective statements Wednesday on the U.S. Air Force's announcement nominating Dyess Air Force Base as a potential host for the B-21 bomber, according to a press release.

Sen. Ted Cruz:

“For decades, Dyess Air Force Base and the Abilene community have been a pillar of our nation’s strategic capabilities and deterrence. With today’s announcement that Dyess has been officially named as a candidate to host the B-21 bomber, Dyess is poised to remain at the forefront of our national security. This announcement is a testament to the incredible work our men and women in uniform accomplish there every day, as well as to the strong support from that community. The B-21 will be a critical enabler of promoting American interests, and will project American strength and deter aggression around the globe. I look forward to seeing this aircraft call Dyess home.”

Sen. John Cornyn:

“The exceptional airmen at Dyess have proven their ability time and again to produce combat-ready crews, and this will help them to further enhance Air Force readiness. The fleet of B-21 Raiders will benefit not just the Abilene community, but also our national security for decades to come.”

Rep. Jodey Arrington:

“Through award-winning community support and the most capable Airmen in the Armed Forces, Dyess Air Force Base has uniquely positioned itself as an indispensable weapon in our national defense arsenal. I am proud the Air Force recognized Dyess’ proven ability to command the skies by selecting our base to enter the final stage of the process to house the next generation of bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider. The B-1s and C-130Js at Dyess play an ever-expanding role in our national security and humanitarian efforts, and as overseas tensions continue to escalate, the B-21 will ensure our military can continue to project American strength around the globe abroad.

The Airmen stationed at Dyess are well-aware of the critical importance of their mission, and their commitment and resolve in carrying it out has long been a point of pride for both their superiors in the Air Force and their neighbors in the city of Abilene. I always call Dyess a ‘crown jewel’ of West Texas, and today’s announcement gets us one step closer to cementing that jewel for the next generation, and beyond.”