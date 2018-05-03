City Manager: Abilene Animal Services Director's $95K pay is commensurate with skills, experience

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mirenda Walden (City of Abilene)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The City of Abilene is explaining their decision to pay their Animal Services Director a $95,000 annual salary after a petition calling for her removal has gained nearly 1,200 supporters.

A Facebook post circulating the petition claims the Director, Mirenda Walden, has "no qualifications or experience" to deserve such a lucrative salary, but City Manager Robert Hanna disagrees, saying she has a master's degree and plenty of experience to back up her position and pay, which is why she has a higher title than the last person who was employed to oversee the shelter.

Hanna gave KTAB and KRBC the following explanation about Walden's experience, responsibilities, and pay:

She is a director. The previous person was not a director. He was a manager. Mirenda’s responsibilities are broader than the previous manager’s and she participates in other areas of the organization that the previous manager did not do. She came to the organization as the Assistant Director of Community Services. She has a master’s degree and is a former deputy City manager. The previous person did not have this experience. Her pay is commensurate with the salary study we completed in FY 2017 for her title, experience and responsibilities. Since her appointment, adoptions are up, important corporate grant partnerships have been established, we are following best practices for animal intake and vaccinations, and many other improvements have been made at the shelter, and animal welfare has increased. Mirenda oversees a budget of over $1.1 million dollars and 14.5 Full Time Equivalents. Her annual salary of $95K is commensurate with her knowledge, skills, abilities and is what the position pays. Mirenda is a solid Director of Animal Services and I fully support her. We will soon be releasing a report from Best Friends who came in to examine our shelter operations. Mirenda’s leadership received strong, positive comments. We also had areas where we can do better. I had a face to face discussion on it with the examiner.

BigCountryHomepage will publicize the contents of the Best Friends report once it is released to the media. Check back for the latest information.