Dyess AFB B-1 makes emergency landing in Midland

By: Erica Garner

Posted: May 01, 2018 03:49 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 05:07 PM CDT

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A Dyess AFB B-1B Lancer aircraft made an emergency landing in Midland Tuesday afternoon.

An undisclosed 'in-flight emergency' prompted the landing at the Midland International Air & Space Port in Midland, according to a press release.

The press release states, "All four crew members were unharmed in the incident."

 

