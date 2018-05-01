Dyess AFB B-1 makes emergency landing in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A Dyess AFB B-1B Lancer aircraft made an emergency landing in Midland Tuesday afternoon.
An undisclosed 'in-flight emergency' prompted the landing at the Midland International Air & Space Port in Midland, according to a press release.
The press release states, "All four crew members were unharmed in the incident."
More Stories
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Final day early…
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - A former law…
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Emergency dispatchers…