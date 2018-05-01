Local News

Give where you live TODAY during #AbileneGives

By: Travis Ruiz

Posted: May 01, 2018 07:47 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 07:47 AM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The concept is simple: Give where you live. 

On this May 1st, it's Abilene Gives -- a 24-giving event for more than 100 local non profits. 

Powered by the Community Foundation of Abilene, when someone gives today, their donation is amplified by grants and other donations. 

Click here to give now!

Contests are also happening throughout the day for the non-profits. The goal is $550,000. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected