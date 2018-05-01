Give where you live TODAY during #AbileneGives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The concept is simple: Give where you live.

On this May 1st, it's Abilene Gives -- a 24-giving event for more than 100 local non profits.

Powered by the Community Foundation of Abilene, when someone gives today, their donation is amplified by grants and other donations.

Click here to give now!

Contests are also happening throughout the day for the non-profits. The goal is $550,000.