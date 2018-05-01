'Small propane torch' causes Abilene studio fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A propane tank ignited a fire at an Abilene art studio Tuesday morning.

Art Crush Abilene: Studio and Gallery on the 500 block of N. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Willis Street sustained $20,000 worth of damage when an occupant using a "small propane torch" accidentally caused the fire around 1:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department.

The press release states fire crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly but remained on scene for hours monitoring hot spots.

All occupants were able to escape without injury.