2 Abilene women arrested after police chase, crash with 4 kids inside car

From left to right: Brenda Christian and Shakoya Christian

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Two Abilene women were arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash while 4 children were in their car Friday night.

Brenda Christian, 54, Shakoya Christian, 30, were taken into custody just before midnight and charged with Evading Arrest and Abandoning/Endangering a Child - Criminal Negligence.

Arrest reports filed with the Abilene Police Department state Brenda was driving and Shakoya was a passenger when an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but instead of complying, Brenda began to drive away and initiated a pursuit.

During the chase, which reached speeds near 50 miles per hour, Brenda ran 2 stops signs then crashed soon after trying to get away, according to the reports.

The reports also state, "the four children in the car were all placed in imminent danger of bodily injury due to the unsafe driving during the chase and subsequent crash." One child did sustain minor injuries.

A subsequent investigation revealed Shakoya allegedly directed Brenda "to evade the stop and drive in the manner that she did due to her warrant," the reports claim.

Brenda was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000, and Shakoya is being held without bond due to an unrelated parole violation warrant.