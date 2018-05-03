Main News

3 Big Country school districts closed Thursday after overnight storms

By: Travis Ruiz

Posted: May 03, 2018 07:32 AM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2018 07:32 AM CDT

At least three school districts in the Big Country have canceled classes following overnight storms.

The districts are:

  • Hawley ISD
  • Anson ISD
  • Stamford ISD

Officials said the storms caused power outages which led them to cancel classes. 

Heavy damage was reported in the area, with toppled power lines and damage to Haskell High School.

Our crews are in the area and will update the situation as more is learned. 

