5 Austin ISD schools with names tied to the Confederacy will be renamed

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 7-2 Monday night to move forward with changing the names of five schools.

The schools are named for those with ties to the Confederacy:

John T. Allan Facility, named for a Confederate Army officer who was also a lawyer, justice of the peace and state treasurer

Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School, named for a Confederate army private and Travis County judge

Sidney Lanier Early College High School, named for a man who joined the Macon Volunteers who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War and later became a poet

John H. Reagan Early College High School, named for the Confederate postmaster general who before the Civil War was a U.S. Congressman and served as a Texas judge and in the state legislature

Eastside Memorial Early College High School at the Johnston Campus, named for Confederate General Albert S. Johnston

In November the district began the process of meeting with the community and students concerning a future name change. Just last week the district held community meetings to get feedback specifically looking at how a school name relates to the district’s core values.

District officials say the public is mostly supportive of these changes but it’s ultimately up to the board of trustees.

“If the board were to vote to start the renaming process than we would start the next steps which would involve community, schools, everybody to give potential input on new names for the schools and then there would be a process where a naming committee and would choose the name they like,” says Brian Hill, special projects lead for the superintendent.

AISD conducted a similar process in 2016 when Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Hyde Park was renamed for Russell Lee.

The overall cost to change the names of the five schools is estimated at $322,000. That price tag accounts for the cost of changing signs and banners, gym floors, uniforms and stationery, among other expenses.

Board trustees said they’ll defer to the superintendent’s office for guidance on the process of moving forward. Board President Kendall Pace said because they’ve never renamed five schools at once, it’s unclear how long it will take or the exact way in which they’ll decide on new names.

“We’ll definitely be engaging campus advisory councils and principals and those school communities, also with alumni, not only in the process by which to rename the schools, but also in how to put in place the historical context of the previous names,” Pace said following Monday night’s meeting.

