Abilene 'Community Conversation' brings citizen concerns directly to the Mayor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - In what is planned to become a quarterly event, Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams initiated a 'Community Conversation' with the public. This hour-long discussion serves as a way to increase dialogue between the city and the citizens.

"At the end of the day, we work for you." said Mayor Williams, addressing the group. "We submit our will to you."

The Mayor said that he believes "active engagement" is key, and government can be more effective when citizens speak up. With that in mind, there were a wide range of questions asked. As expected, a lot of the discussion centered on streets.

Mayor Williams spoke candidly, saying "As a community, we have not addressed streets, historically. There have been three times in the last three decades where we set money aside for streets. Outside of those three allocations of funds, we have not invested, in a significant way, in our streets."

That failure to invest has been a problem with recent councils as well, and Williams noted that councils that he served on failed to act as well.

Apart from the issues that some people were experiencing, others had questions about certain projects. In the meeting, we learned that the plans for more water from Possum Kingdom and Cedar Ridge are still in the works, and the process is continuing on schedule.

In the wake of the shooting in Parkland, FL, questions about school safety in Abilene were raised. Police Chief Stan Standridge was in attendance, and offered up his take on the issue. Explaining the steps that Abilene schools are already taking to be prepared, the Chief said, "In Abilene, we've been doing it for five years." He added, "Abilene is so unique, because we are leading the way when it comes to multi-disciplinary response to active threats."

In addition to Chief Standridge and Mayor Williams, other members of staff were on hand to assist with some explanations, all of them very candid when explaining the issues. Conversations like this are just one more piece of the recent drive to spur change in local government.

According to the Mayor, "We're in the midst of making a culture change. Both inside of city government, and outside of city government."