Abilene foster mom indicted after 2-year-old hospitalized for hemorrhaging, spine injuries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene foster mom has been indicted in connection to a 2-year-old who was hospitalized with hemorrhaging and a spinal injury.

Hannah Seekins, 31, indicted for Injury to a Child during a Grand Jury session Thursday.

Court documents state Seekins told police she called 9-1-1 in April of 2017 when her foster child went limp and his eyes rolled to the side after she found him lying on the floor.

Seekins said the child was playing in the room next to her when she heard a thump followed by a whine, according to the documents. She told detectives the child must have fallen from a bench.

The child was air-lifted to a Lubbock hospital where the documents state a doctor said the child's injuries, which included retinal hemorrhage, ligament injury to the cervical spine, subdural hemorrhaging along the spinal cord, and a couple fractures of the 4th thoracic vertebra, posed a "substantial risk of death" and were "very concerning for physical abuse".

The doctor believed the injuries were not consistent with Seekins' story of a short fall, according to the documents.