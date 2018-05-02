Abilene Gives surpasses goal of $550,000

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene Gives has surpassed their goal of raising $550,000 during their one-day donation extravaganza.

$551,892 from 3,792 total gifts to 111 different Abilene non-profits was raised during the event on May 1, 2018.

Several non-profits received more than $15,000 in donations, including Pregnancy Resources of Abilene, which received more than $65,000, and Advocates for Camp Able, which raised nearly $45,000.

Cancer Services Network received the most unique donations with 262, followed by Day Nursery of Abilene with 169.

An overview of the donations received can be found on AbileneGives.org