Abilene police arrest 3 suspected prostitutes during undercover operation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left to right: Amanda Cauley. Antwanesia Cheateam, and Crystal Walker

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police arrested 3 suspected prostitutes during an undercover operation Friday night.

Amanda Cauley, 23, Antwanesia Cheateam, 19, and Crystal Walker, 35, were all taken into custody and charged with Prostitution between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m..

Arrest reports filed with the Abilene Police Department state all 3 women are accused of "accepting money for sexual favors".

The undercover operation and subsequent arrests took place at the following motels:

Motel 6 on W Stamford Road Emerald Inn on E Hwy 80 Executive Inn on E I-20

Police have not disclosed any additional information on the arrests, including what prompted the undercover operation.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.