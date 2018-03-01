Abilene police investigating 'substantial' injury of 3-month-old

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Abilene police are investigating the injury of a 3-month-old who sustained 'substantial' bruising and showed signs of blunt force trauma.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police are investigating the injury of a 3-month-old who sustained 'substantial' bruising and showed signs of blunt force trauma.

The investigation began when Hendrick Medical Center treated the infant for bruising and small lacerations all over her body at the beginning of February, according to court documents, which state doctors described at least some of the bruising as "substantial" and said injuries the infant's ear were indicative of blunt force trauma.

During the investigation, the documents state the infant's mother was interviewed and said she had no idea where the injuries came from or that they even existed. She also implicated her boyfriend.

Detectives have filed a search warrant to gain access to information and data history stored in the mother's phone.

KTAB and KRBC are choosing to withhold the identity of the mother and her boyfriend until a formal arrest is made.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information on this Injury to a Child case as it's made available.