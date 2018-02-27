Abilene police need help identifying credit card theft suspects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police need help identifying two credit card theft suspects.

The suspects, a man and woman caught on surveillance video at a southside business, are accused of stealing a purse then immediately using a credit card from inside the purse to buy a cellphone at the Mall of Abilene.

The theft and fraudulent purchase happened on February 7, and police shared the surveillance video on social media on February 27.

Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous, and good information could lead to a cash reward!