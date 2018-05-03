Abilene woman found in possession of 10 victims' identifying information

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jennifer Carrion (Taylor County Jail)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene woman has been arrested after she was found to be in possession of 10 victims' identifying information.

Jennifer Carrion, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with Forgery, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information. She remains jailed on bonds totaling more than $27,000.

An arrest report states Carrion was contacted just after 4:00 p.m. when she attempted to pass a forged stolen check.

Carrion "admitted that she knew that the check was no good and that she needed rent money," according to the report.

Once her person was searched, she was found in possession of 10 pieces of identifying information.

After Carrion's arrest, police used information gathered to conduct a search warrant and arrested two individuals in possession of forged currency.