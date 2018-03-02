ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) - The ground breaking for Abilene's new youth sports complex should be coming this July.

"We're just a little over $10.2 million,'' said Jon Smith, executive director for AYSA.

The goal, to raise the $11.5 million needed to open the facility.

"With the community, with families, with businesses. We have anywhere from a hundred dollar for an engrave brick," said Smith.

They're trying to have all the money by May so they can begin construction on the state of the art facility in July.

"We've almost got the funding done. This dream is almost about to become a reality this summer," said Smith.

That reality is expected to take about one year to build and once completed, is expected to do big things for Abilene's economy.

"20 to 25 weekends a year with some major tournaments coming in. Visiting our stores, going to our movies, eating at our restaurants, buying things at our local stores," said Smith.

Local business isn't the only thing it will help, local families will also feel the benefits.

"It's going to help our local families save money, stay here, play in big tournaments here in Abilene, be the home teams," said Smith.

