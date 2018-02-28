Adult dogs $20 at Abilene Animal Shelter Wednesday only

By: Erica Garner

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 11:15 AM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 11:21 AM CST

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) -  Adult dogs will be $20 Wednesday only during an end-of-the-month flash sale at the Abilene Animal Shelter.

A Tweet advertising the sale, which is taking place all day on February 28, states the $20 price is after a $20 rebate from Rescue the Animals, SPCA. 

The Abilene Animal Shelter is located at 925 S 25th Street and is open until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. 

Pictures and information on adoptable dogs can be found online here.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected