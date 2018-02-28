Adult dogs $20 at Abilene Animal Shelter Wednesday only
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Adult dogs will be $20 Wednesday only during an end-of-the-month flash sale at the Abilene Animal Shelter.
A Tweet advertising the sale, which is taking place all day on February 28, states the $20 price is after a $20 rebate from Rescue the Animals, SPCA.
TODAY ONLY: Adult dogs at Animal Services are on sale for $20!! pic.twitter.com/OCampUPQGy— City of Abilene (@CityOfAbilene) February 28, 2018
The Abilene Animal Shelter is located at 925 S 25th Street and is open until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Pictures and information on adoptable dogs can be found online here.
