Adult dogs $20 at Abilene Animal Shelter Wednesday only

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Adult dogs will be $20 Wednesday only during an end-of-the-month flash sale at the Abilene Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Adult dogs will be $20 Wednesday only during an end-of-the-month flash sale at the Abilene Animal Shelter.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Adult dogs will be $20 Wednesday only during an end-of-the-month flash sale at the Abilene Animal Shelter.

A Tweet advertising the sale, which is taking place all day on February 28, states the $20 price is after a $20 rebate from Rescue the Animals, SPCA.

TODAY ONLY: Adult dogs at Animal Services are on sale for $20!! pic.twitter.com/OCampUPQGy — City of Abilene (@CityOfAbilene) February 28, 2018

The Abilene Animal Shelter is located at 925 S 25th Street and is open until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Pictures and information on adoptable dogs can be found online here.