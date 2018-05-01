As if we needed another reason to brag: Texas ranked 7th most fun state

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) - If you're looking for a place to take the family for a summer vacation, look no further than your own (very big) backyard - Texas.

The state has been named the "7th most fun state in America" in a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.

All 50 states were ranked across 26 key metrics to determine which offer the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment.

WalletHub looked at such data points as movie costs, accessibility of national parks, and casinos per capita.

So here are some numbers to rub in your (unfortunate) non-Texan friends' faces:

Fun in Texas (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg.)

1st - Restaurants per Capita

1st - Movie Theaters per Capita

16th - Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita

1st - Amusement Parks per Capita

10th - Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita

5th - Fitness Centers per Capita

Unfortunately, Texas ranked near the bottom, at 46th place, in "access to national parks." (In our defense, Big Bend is a LONG drive from almost anywhere in the state, okay?) It wasn't listed in the snapshot for most or fewest skiing facilities per capita, but we'll go out on a limb and say it's not a leader there.

The states ranked higher on the "fun scale" were:

1st - California

2nd - New York

3rd - Nevada

4th - Florida

5th - Illinois

6th - Washington

Coming in as the "least fun" in 50th place was West Virginia.

Just FYI, Hawaii ranked at #50 in the category of number of fitness centers per capita. Of course, when you live on an island surrounded by the ocean and those beaches, with those volcanoes to explore, who needs a gym membership, right?

Nevada came in at #1 in the "Nightlife" rank (has to be all those casinos), while Wisconsin came in at #2. Bet you never thought Nevada and Wisconsin had "nightlife" in common, did you?

To find out where the other (lesser) states fell on the "fun scale" and what went into figuring up the states' "fun rating," check out the WalletHub story.