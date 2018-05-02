B-21 mission closer to becoming a reality

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE (KTAB) - The B-21 mission is closer to becoming a reality at Dyess Air Force Base. The US Air Force announced Wednesday that Dyess AFB is a "reasonable alternative" to host the new B-21 aircraft.

Earlier this year, the Air Force said all current bomber bases were candidates to house the B-21 Raider, But, Wednesday, Dyess is on the list of three which will have the new heavy bomber. Now, it's a matter of who gets it first. KTAB spoke with Congressman Jodey Arrington and the Military Affairs Committee to find out what happens next.

Arrington says now that Dyess is a reasonable alternative, the US Air Force along with Global Strike Command from Barksdale will come to Dyess Air Force Base to assess and make sure the base complies with the National Environmental Policy Act.

"They'll look at weapon system, storage they'll look at flight patterns, air space," Congressman Arrington says. "This will be the first time that the base review and assessment will include boots on the ground."

If all goes well during the assessment, Congressman Arrington says having the B-21 Raider could make Dyess a bigger economic boost than it already is.

"This could expand the footprint of Dyess," he says "If we also retain the ability to be the training facility for all B-21's I think that will also be significant."

Congressman Arrington says Dyess receiving the Barksdale Trophy for community support made the key city stand out for the B-21 mission.

"The community support from Abilene has been the most significant factor, I think, in putting Abilene in a position and Dyess in a position to base the B-21," he says. "We started with a competitive advantage just based on the tremendous support and love there for the airmen in the key city."

All in all, having the B-21 means a win for the local economy, Dyess, and Abilene.

"So, to the base, the B-21 here would be a big win for the Abilinians who so deserve Dyess," Chairman of the Military Affairs Committee, Gray Bridwell says.



