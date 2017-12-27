Beef stew meat sold at HEB recalled over contamination fears

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A company that produces and packages beef stew meat for H-E-B has issued a recall for several of its H-E-B branded products due to concerns that the meat may be contaminated with foreign matter.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) - A company that produces and packages beef stew meat for H-E-B has issued a recall for several of its H-E-B branded products due to concerns that the meat may be contaminated with foreign matter.

Swift Beef Co., doing business as JBS USA Food Company, is recalling more than 4,500 pounds of beef stew product. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the meat may have plastic and metal in it.

The boneless beef stew items were produced on Dec. 13, 2017, and shipped to H-E-B retail stores in Texas.

The following products are subject to recall:

Cases containing six 5-lb. bulk cryovac plastic bags containing fresh beef stew meat intended for HEB grocery store retailer re-package. The affected case code is 69404.

Re-packaged various weight beef stew meat trays that also contain separately wrapped vegetables. The meat trays are marked with establishment 7231 on the side of the tray.

Re-packaged various weight beef stew labeled as HEB brand: Beef Stew Meat Tenderized RP, Beef Stew Meat RP, Beef Stew Meat VP, Beef Stew Meat-CR VP, Beef Stew Meat Tenderized VP, Beef Stew Meat CP, and Beef Stew Kit.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 3D” next to the USDA mark of inspection or Est. 7231 on the side of the tray.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 24, 2017, by a H-E-B store in San Antonio. That same day the grocery store chain locked the sales of all stew meat from their registers and pulled all products from shelves in all the stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

