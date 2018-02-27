Blanket ISD holds board meeting to judge the fate of athletic director

BLANKET, Texas (KRBC) - Head coach and athletic director, Brent Williamson, is in his first year with the district, leading his teams on a probationary contract.

Earlier this month, the school board opted not to renew his employment at the end of the school year.

After word got out about that decision, parents and students were upset, taking to social media and using the hashtag: #KeepCoachWilliamson.

Some going as far to stage a demonstration outside the school.

Meanwhile, the school district's attorney reviewed meeting minutes and determined the original vote to end Williamson's contract was done incorrectly, bringing the board back to square one, and to Monday night's meeting.



However, the meeting ended up being canceled because only three out of the seven board members showed up. There must be at least four present to move forward with the meeting, so there has been no movement on either side.

Instead, the floor was opened for comment.

More than 150 people showed up to the meeting, in support of Coach Williamson.

Most letting their voices be heard, and for a man who's been part of the district for a year, you could tell the positive impact he has had on the students and players.

"I'm here for my coach. Coach Williamson has done a lot for me. He's taught me to become a man," senior Mark Lopez said.

Coach Williamson looked overwhelmed with the support he received at the meeting.

"I always tell the kids, 'always say what's right, always do what's right and stand up for what you believe in' and I believe tonight that's what they're doing, they're standing up for what they believe in and they believe in their coach," Coach Brent Williamson said.

Folks also showed posters with the hashtag written on them, letting the school board know they are with Coach Williamson.

"Coach Williamson has always been there for me. He's gone to bat for me every single day. I've had so many problems back at home. I've been fighting and fighting them. Came to him because I needed the help and he helped me with everything. He pushed me through it and he's bettered me and all the way around as an individual," sophomore Logan Wheeler said.

The next regular school board meeting is Monday, March 19.

You can expect these same folks to be at that meeting as well, but one thing is for sure; the fight for their coach is far from over.