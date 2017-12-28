Brown County man finds 5 pounds of marijuana in SUV purchased at auction

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Brown County man found 5 pounds of marijuana in an SUV he purchased at an auction last week. Photos provided by Brown County Sheriff's Office.

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A Brown County man found 5 pounds of marijuana in an SUV he purchased at an auction last week.

Brown County Sheriff's Deputy Carlyle Gover says the owner of Frontier Paint & Body in Zephyr purchased the SUV in Austin around December 20 and was preparing it for resale when he found a hidden compartment inside.

Deputy Gover went to the business to investigate and found a package containing 4 pounds and 11 ounces of marijuana in the hidden compartment - a haul with a street value of around $2,000.

Further investigation revealed the package was left behind after an agency seized over 60 pounds of marijuana that was being trafficked from Mexico in the SUV, according to Deputy Gover.

The marijuana found in Zephyr was released to the Brown County Sheriff's Office and will be properly destroyed.