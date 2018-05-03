Main News

Children's cardigan sets recalled due to choking hazard

Posted: May 03, 2018 12:16 PM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2018 12:16 PM CDT

(WRIC) - A popular baby and toddler clothing store has recalled a certain cardigan set due to a choking hazard. 

Carter's recalled their three-piece penguin cardigan sets, consisting of a white embroidered penguin bodysuit, a grey cardigan with a hood and matching pair of pants. 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the cardigan's toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. 

Carter’s received three reports of children putting a detached toggle button in their mouths, but no injuries have been reported. 

In addition to Carter’s, these cardigan sets were sold at Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Ross Stores, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide from July 2017 through March 2018. 

Click here to view the full safety report.

