Children's cardigan sets recalled due to choking hazard
(WRIC) - A popular baby and toddler clothing store has recalled a certain cardigan set due to a choking hazard.
Carter's recalled their three-piece penguin cardigan sets, consisting of a white embroidered penguin bodysuit, a grey cardigan with a hood and matching pair of pants.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the cardigan's toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Carter’s received three reports of children putting a detached toggle button in their mouths, but no injuries have been reported.
In addition to Carter’s, these cardigan sets were sold at Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Ross Stores, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide from July 2017 through March 2018.
Click here to view the full safety report.
