Main News

Chipotle celebrates educators with BOGO offer for National Teacher Day

Posted: May 01, 2018 09:51 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 09:51 AM CDT

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Next week, the country will celebrate some of our favorite people - teachers! Chipotle is celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week by offering all of our beloved educators Buy-One/Get-One (BOGO) burritos, bowls, salad or tacos next Tuesday, May 8.

The offer is valid for all pre-school, elementary, middle, high school, community college or university faculty, staff or homeschool educators with an ID card. 

Teachers can stop in beginning at 3 p.m. to close at any location to get a free item of equal or lesser value with purchase of entree.

 Click here for offer details. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected