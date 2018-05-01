Chipotle celebrates educators with BOGO offer for National Teacher Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Next week, the country will celebrate some of our favorite people - teachers! Chipotle is celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week by offering all of our beloved educators Buy-One/Get-One (BOGO) burritos, bowls, salad or tacos next Tuesday, May 8.
The offer is valid for all pre-school, elementary, middle, high school, community college or university faculty, staff or homeschool educators with an ID card.
Teachers can stop in beginning at 3 p.m. to close at any location to get a free item of equal or lesser value with purchase of entree.
Click here for offer details.
