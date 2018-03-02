Cisco school board discusses increased security measures

CISCO, Texas (KTAB) - School safety is a conversation that's taking place all over the country following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida. On Thursday night, the Cisco ISD school board met to talk about ways to enhance the security of their own campuses.

As the meeting began, citizens had a chance to speak up, offering their own suggestions for increasing school security. Jay Slaughter and Tommie Lee both said that arming teachers is important. When it comes to preventing issues in the first place, Slaughter says, "I've got grandchildren in this school system right now. This is an open campus. The high school is a real open campus. I don't think there's any way, unless we build walls."

Members of the school board also agree that something needs to be done. Board member Kenneth Preston said, "We want to do everything in our power for this to not happen. Love us, hate us, agree with us, disagree with us. We're going to do something, and we've done a lot. But I don't know if we've done enough."

Initial plans call for a perimeter fence to be erected, around the outskirts of the campus, the interior of the campus, or a combination of both plans. Another point coming out of the meeting is that the entire board agrees that time is of the essence.