Citibank is voluntarily sending credit card customers a total of $335 million

Now here's a money story with an unusual twist: A bank paying its credit card customers instead of the other way around. On Friday, Citigroup announced that it would issue refunds to some 1.75 million credit cardholders who had been charged interest rates that were too high.

Now here's a money story with an unusual twist: A bank paying its credit card customers instead of the other way around. On Friday, Citigroup announced that it would issue refunds to some 1.75 million credit cardholders who had been charged interest rates that were too high.

The refunds will total $335 million, or an average of $190 per account. Financial watchdogs say this story has a happy ending, but they worry that the White House's open hostility to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could diminish enforcement and erode compliance.

“A lot of people accept credit cards without reading the fine print,” said Pamela Banks, senior policy counsel, financial services at Consumers Union. “We commend Citi for doing the self-evaluation and reporting it and filing it — that’s the way we hope the market would work,” she said.

“Some of the CFPB’s actions over the past years have started with self reporting — there’s always been an incentive, hopefully, for companies to cooperate and show that they want to fix problems,” said Lauren Saunders, associate director at the National Consumer Law Center.

But Saunders expressed concern that enhanced compliance brought about by the CFPB’s oversight could vanish if the agency’s independence and authority are fundamentally compromised. The Bureau’s current director, Mick Mulvaney, appointed by President Donald Trump, has made no secret of his desire to make the agency he leads less powerful.

“We do worry that if the cop is no longer on the beat, then companies would have less incentive to be careful about what they’re doing and take aggressive steps to fix problems,” said Saunders.

“This case is another example of why it’s critical for there to be a robust consumer protection agency,” said Christopher Peterson, professor of law at the University of Utah and a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America. “It’s a reminder of how important it is for the public to have a federal government watchdog keeping an eye on their financial transactions.”

