City of Lawn receives $3.5 million grant for water system improvements

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $3,563,239, consisting of an $885,000 loan and $2,678,239 in loan forgiveness, from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to the City of Lawn (Taylor County). The City will use the assistance for a regional water supply project and water system improvements.

In addition to the loan forgiveness, the City could save approximately $182,000 on the loan portion by using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The City will construct a shared pump station and 39 miles of pipeline serving the cities of Lawn, Buffalo Gap, and Tuscola-Taylor County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 from the Abilene Hargesheimer Water Treatment Plant. The project will help secure a long-term and reliable treated water source for the area. In addition, the City will install new water lines and radio read meter systems. These improvements will help address water loss within the service area.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.

This article is a press release from the Texas Water Development Board.